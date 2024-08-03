Tony Ferguson lays glove in the Octagon, weighs up retirement after UFC Abu Dhabi loss

Former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson appears to finally have one foot – or glove, albeit outside combat sports off the back of his record-settting eight consecutive loss at UFC Abu Dhabi tonight, confirming he will weigh-up retirement amid continued urging.

Ferguson, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder, suffered a record-breaking eight consecutive defeat tonight in his main card return against fellow veteran Michael Chiesa, dropping an opening round rear-naked choke submission loss to the Washington native.

The loss came as Ferguson’s eight on the trot since 2020 – where prior before that skid, he had enjoyed a stunning, record-setting twelve fight run of consecutive wins, including an interim title success against promotional alum, Kevin Lee.

Tony Ferguson weighs up retirement after 8th. straight loss

And handed the microphone tonight to much fan appraisal in Abu Dhabi, Ferguson had donned one glove on the Octagon canvas, claimed he would bring his second with him home, and discuss a potential retirement from mixed martial arts with his family.

It's not a goodbye, but it's a see ya later.. @TonyFergusonXT is leaving only ONE glove in the Octagon tonight. The other will go home with him after #UFCAbuDhabi #InAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/YCRjeXqMfv — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2024

In the midst of a disappointing skid, Oxnard veteran, Ferguson – who also won The Ultimate Fighter 13, had dropped prior losses to Paddy Pimblett, King Green, Nate Diaz, Michael Chandler, Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira, and Justin Gaethje.

Submitting the above-mentioned, Lee back in 2017, Ferguson was minted the interim lightweight champion, and during his impressive run through 155lbs competition, had beaten names including Anthony Pettis, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos, Josh Thomson, Edson Barboza, and Gleison Tibau to name a few.

Forever linked with a title grudge fight with the retired Hall of Fame star, the unbeaten, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ferguson failed to ever share the Octagon with the former undisputed titleholder during their respective tenures, due to injuries, illness, and travel restrictions amid a worldwide pandemic.

What’s your favorite memory from the career of Tony Ferguson?