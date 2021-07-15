Since signing off with a second-round triangle choke success over Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje [22-3-0] at Fight Island’s UFC 254, there’s clearly been no drop-off in the outpouring of love for Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov [29-0-0], Dagestan’s lightweight GOAT shoo-in.

Braving the searing 105°F heat of the Las Vegas streets, 66-year-old birthday girl and MMA die-hard Nelly Gonzalez smoothly stalked her 155lb hero at the UFC Apex, after getting wind of his attendance.

Armed with her homespun sign, inscribed with the words “Khabib plz stop for 4 photo”, the fanatical Colombian national wasted no time in courting the attention of a certain Dana Fredrick White Jr., who used his CEO sway to swerve Senora Gonzalez past security and into the air-conditioned Apex.

“I’m gonna get you to meet him, okay? I’ll get you a meeting with Khabib,” White revealed.

After exchanging numbers, it didn’t take long for White to make good on his word, with Khabib’s arrival leaving the California resident grinning from ear to ear. The meeting was promptly uploaded to the UFC’s Twitter and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, with the look on Nelly’s face painting an absolute picture:

Clearly believing she was on a run, cheeky Nelly quizzed head honcho Dana, on the possibility of securing a cage-side pass for Saturday’s star-studded show.

The Instagram story cuts out before a definitive answer was provided but make sure to keep your eyes peeled for Nelly around the Octagon this weekend!

