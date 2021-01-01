The first Free Fight uploaded to the UFC’s YouTube channel in 2021 is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s impressive victory over Justin Gaethje to defend his title at UFC 254.

The much anticipated matchup saw the champion defend against interum champion Gaethje after his dominant victory over Tony Ferguson.

There were many questions heading into this matchup regarding how Khabib would matchup against someone with the wrestling pedigree of Gaethje, however, these were answered extremely quickly as Khabib not only showcased his superior grappling skills ultimately finding a submission victory, but also showed how dangerous he can be on the feet with the constant pressure to set up his takedown.

