Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Coach Believes Conor McGregor Is Toughest Opponent

Conor McGregor is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s toughest opponent. At least according to the latter’s head coach Javier Mendez.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor with relative ease when they met in their UFC 229 lightweight title headliner back in October 2018. Although there certainly is a demand for a rematch given how heated things are between the pair, some observers feel the result will be a foregone conclusion once again and would prefer to see “The Eagle” face other dangerous foes such as Tony Ferguson or Justin Gaethje.

However, Mendez believes McGregor is still the biggest threat for Nurmagomedov — even more so than Ferguson — and owes it to his striking ability.

“No I’m sorry, I think it’s still Conor,” Mendez said on The Luke Thomas Show (via BJ Penn). “Even though people may disagree me, but I just know how good Conor is. Conor’s the toughest fight to date.

“He’s [Ferguson] got way better cardio but Conor was dangerous, any time you let Conor release any type of striking he could just put you out. That’s why he was so dangerous to me. If you let Conor get in his groove, he would have done some amazing damage if we allowed him to. Of course, that wasn’t going to happen, but I still fear him, I really do.”

No matter what happens at #UFC249, @akajav explains why Conor McGregor is still the toughest opponent for Khabib Nurmagomedov #TLTS👊🦅🇮🇪@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/3ynE9bOtsu — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) May 6, 2020

McGregor will likely have to wait some time before he gets his desired rematch with Nurmagomedov, especially with the interim lightweight title fight between Ferguson and Gaethje taking place this weekend at UFC 249.

However, the Irishman will certainly agree with Mendez’s assessment.

Do you agree with Mendez?