Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov Renew Beef On Twitter

Spread the word!













Bitter rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov renewed their beef on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Following the back-and-forth war between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event of UFC 248 last night, Nurmagomedov’s teammate Islam Makhachev controversially posted a now-deleted tweet about how the sport was not meant for women.

The tweet was clearly not received well by many in the combat sport world and McGregor decided to make his thoughts on Makhachev known:

“An absolute cretin. A Convicted Steroid cheat that will do anything to avoid impact and stall a fight, and then talks down on one of the greatest exchanges of combat ever produced by our female combatants. These little gremlins! It’s back on. Filthy rats. Shame on the game.”

An absolute cretin. A Convicted Steroid cheat that will do anything to avoid impact and stall a fight, and then talks down on one of the greatest exchanges of combat ever produced by our female combatants.

These little gremlins! It’s back on. Filthy rats.

Shame on the game. https://t.co/JddPD4pio7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 8, 2020

Before that, McGregor also mocked Nurmagomedov’s comments during the UFC 249 press conference about being in street fights in Dagestan:

Nurmagomedov decided to chime in and mock the Irishman for his defeat to him back in October 2018:

McGregor would promptly respond soon after:

Given previous interactions between the two, one can expect even more back-and-forth. We’ll keep updating this post if that is the case.

Nurmagomedov has since responded:

show it to your son and say how good you are on the street fight pic.twitter.com/o6EXXW0yKt — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 9, 2020

What do you make of McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s back-and-forth on Twitter?