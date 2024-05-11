Report – Ex-UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov allegedly owes $3.3 million to Russian Federal Tax Service

Khabib Nurmagomedov appears to be in some serious trouble with the Russian Federal Tax Service.

According to a report from Mash, multiple accounts associated with the UFC Hall of Famer’s various businesses, including Eagle FC, a charitable foundation, and other companies, have been blocked by Russian authorities. It is also being reported that Nurmagomedov may have used the money he allegedly didn’t pay to the Russian state to purchase hotels and start-ups in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

In total, ‘The Eagle’ is said to owe 306 million rubles, or $3.3 million.

Khabib Nurmagomedov still sits as one of the wealthiest MMA stars in the world

After amassing an unbeaten record of 29-0 and claiming the UFC lightweight world championship in the process, Khabib Nurmagomedov walked away from the Octagon following the passing of his father. Since then, he has kickstarted a slew of businesses. Dietary supplements, a restaurant chain, hotels, and his own mixed martial arts promotion, just to name a few.

Nurmagomedov is said to have caught the attention of Russian tax authorities after relinquishing ownership of several firms, with his relatives and close associates allegedly remaining at the helm in some cases. The RFTS launched an investigation into the former MMA star and reportedly uncovered multiple irregularities in documents relating to the closure of businesses.

Per the South China Morning Post, Nurmagomedov is one of the wealthiest current or former MMA fighters in the world, boasting a net worth of $40 million.

Perhaps we’ll see Nurmagomedov go for 30-0 after all.