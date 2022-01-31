Former UFC lightweight king and Eagle FC boss Khabib Nurmagomedov had an interesting exchange with Instagram star Bob Menery after his promotion’s US debut Friday.

A video surfaced online of what appeared to be the two balancing out some sort of negotiation and ultimately the transaction seemed to entail that Khabib would be giving Menery three sheep in exchange for the opportunity to meet Michael Jordan.

“Three sheep. If you make me and Michael Jordan meet, I’m going to give you three sheep.”

Much like Khabib did with mixed martial arts in the 2010s, Jordan established a reputation for being the greatest in his respective sport during the ’80s and ’90s.

A notable supporter of other great athletes like Mike Tyson and Cristiano Ronaldo, Khabib has long expressed a desire to become acquainted with Jordan if he ever received the opportunity.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Finding Success In Life After Fighting

Since taking over Gorilla Fighting Championships and rebranding as Eagle FC, Khabib has found success in the early days of running his own ship.

The promotion just got wrapped up with its first event in the United States and it was met with positive reviews. The fight card featured names like Rashad Evans and Tyrone Spong, just a couple of recent signings that could help make Eagle a major player in the promotional landscape.

Eagle FC also signed former UFC stars Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez to headline their new 165-pound division. The two will square off for the division’s inaugural title fight when the promotion returns to Miami on March 11.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov can grow Eagle FC into becoming a real threat to the UFC or Bellator?

