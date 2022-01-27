Former UFC champion turned Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov is ready and willing to sign disgruntled fighters from other promotions.

Nurmagomedov is set to host Eagle FC 44 in Miami, FL. It is the promotion’s first event in the United States and will feature a main event between kickboxing legend Tyrone Spong against former Bellator heavyweight Sergei Kharitonov.

Nurmagomedov made the move from fighter to promoter following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. After an attempt by UFC president Dana White to re-sign Nurmagomedov failed, he turned his attention towards his own promotion, Eagle FC.

Eagle FC has already signed top UFC talents such as Kevin Lee, Diego Sanchez, and former UFC champion Rashad Evans. During the Eagle FC 44 press conference, Nurmagomedov warned other MMA promotions that his is here to stay.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Putting His Promoter Hat On

“I think for big organizations like Bellator, UFC, they better be careful,” Nurmagomedov said. “Eagle FC is here. Of course, we’re trying to sign great athletes. At the same time, we’re working with the young generation too. If they don’t treat fighters well, Eagle FC is here.”

Evans is set to make his MMA return against Gabriel Checco in the co-main event. He hasn’t competed since losing five straight in the UFC, and most recently against Anthony Smith at UFC 225 via first-round knockout.

Lee and Nurmagomedov had a few tense words for each other during their time in the UFC, but Lee signed with his promotion after the UFC released him. He’s slated to face Diego Sanchez on March 11.

Nurmagomedov doesn’t appear to be planning an MMA comeback and is all-in on a career in the fight promoting business. Eagle FC 44 will be a tell-tale for how the promotion could compete amongst the MMA elite.

Will you watch Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC promotion this weekend?

