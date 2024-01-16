Khabib Nurmagomedov shuts down links to shocking MMA return fight this year: ‘UFC 300 will be without me’

Definitely shutting down links to a spectacular return to the Octagon at a monumental UFC 300 event in April, former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov claims the upcoming pay-per-view event will take place without him – as will UFC 400.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight titleholder and inductee into the promotion’s Hall of Fame, has been sidelined from the Octagon since 202, retiring in the immediate aftermath of his stunning submission win over Justin Gaethje in the pair’s title unification bout in the Middle East.

Yet to make a long-anticipated return to the Octagon in his retirement, Nurmagomedov has been continually linked with a comeback to active competition, particularly in the form of a rematch against former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor.

And ahead of UFC 300 in April, speculation has once more mounted regarding a stunning return to the Octagon for Dagestan native, Nurmagomedov, who has notably been linked with a welterweight championship super fight against undisputed champion, Leon Edwards.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (@Ibra_Official) has added fuel to the fire on a potential earth-shattering return for Khabib Nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) at #UFC300.https://t.co/NRscOEpwW9 — LowKickMMA.com (@LowKick_MMA) January 15, 2024

“Coach Javier Mendez, owner and leader of the American Kickboxing Academy, came out in an interview and said that Khabib (Nurmagomedov) is back training with me,” Chael Sonnen said. “He said, ‘Khabib always goes to practice, but he only trains with me when he’s getting ready for a fight.’ And that is all I know.”

“There is a reason that Leon (Edwards) versus Belal (Muhammad) did not get made,” Sonnen claimed. “It was expected and it was planned. Something became available. This is nothing more than a rumor, but it’s a rumor that came from coach Mendez, who’s training him (Khabib Nurmagomedov), who says, ‘I don’t train him unless it’s for a fight.’ It’s fascinating.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov rules himself out of UFC 300 comeback

However, Nurmagomedov’s former head coach, Javier Mendez has poured considerable cold water on a return for his student, who has himself since quashed rumors amid encouraging from closer friend and former professional football star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“UFC 300 will be without me,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said on his official Instagram Stories. “As will UFC 400.