UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has given fans hope that he could soon be returning to the Octagon.

The undefeated Russian met up with Lorenzo Fertitta earlier today and posted a picture alongside the former UFC owner to his social media.

Nurmagomedov captioned the photo with a message to UFC president Dana White who he is apparently keen to meet – check it out.

‘The Eagle’ announced he would no longer compete after quickly submitting interim champ Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. It was a shock announcement considering Nurmagomedov is very clearly peaking and just one fight away from stretching his perfect record to 30-0.

Nurmagomedov walked away from the sport with several high-profile wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and Rafael Dos Anjos.

Despite retiring six months ago, Nurmagomedov remains the UFC lightweight champion and is still being tested by USADA.

Dana White has been relentless in his efforts to persuade the 32-year-old to reconsider his decision to retire.

After several meetings the UFC boss has still not managed to do so.

However, it now appears Nurmagomedov is keen to talk more.

Perhaps White will finally get the answer he’s looking for when he sends Nurmagomedov a location for their next meeting.

