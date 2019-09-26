Khabib Nurmagomedov Reportedly Targeting February Or March Return

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is targeting an early 2020 return to Octagon action.

According to a Russian media outlet (via Aaron Bronsteter on Twitter), Nurmagomedov wants a February or March return in 2020. He also mentioned in a recent interview that he’d like to fight in St Petersburg, Russia for his next fight at the Gazprom Arena, which holds 75,000.

According to Russian outlet @tassagency_en, Khabib Nurmagomedov's next bout is being targeted for February or March per his manager @Rizvan_RM



Khabib mentioned in an interview with @channelone_rus that he'd like

it to be at Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg, which holds 75,000. September 26, 2019

Nurmagomedov said he’s “80 percent sure” his next fight will take place in Russia. Currently, Tony Ferguson has emerged as the undisputed next contender for the 155-pound title. Unfortunately, the matchup between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson has been made several times in the past, only for it to fall through each and every time due to injury.

Ferguson is riding a 12-fight win streak, with his most recent victory coming over Donald Cerrone by way of Doctor Stoppage. As for Nurmagomedov, he successfully defended his lightweight title over Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242. “The Eagle” submitted Poirier in the third round with a rear-naked choke.

Now, MMA fans hold out hope that the UFC can book a fight between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson next, and that both men remain healthy enough to make the walk.

What do you make of Nurmagomedov wanting to return in February or March of next year?