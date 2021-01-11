At this point, it’s starting to look like there isn’t anything Khabib Nurmagomedov can’t do.

The UFC lightweight champion has managed to stay busy during his early retirement. He’s stayed active on social media with his fans, invested in a number of businesses, and even bought his own MMA promotion. While he had some down time ahead of UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi, Nurmagomedov decided to take to the pitch and show off his soccer skills as well.

Nurmagomedov’s abilities should come as no surprise, given that he is an avid Real Madrid supporter who grew up playing the game. He was joined on the pitch by a number of teammates and other notable stars, including Clarence Seedorf. The Dutch superstar (seen below in the blue shirt) is considered one of the greatest players of his generation, and led his teams to the EUFA League Championship on four separate occasions.

Of course, the real reason Nurmagomedov is in Abu Dhabi is what has MMA fans interest peaked. On top of offering support to his teammates appearing on the card, ‘The Eagle’ is also scheduled to meet with UFC president Dana White to discuss his fighting future. Since announcing his retirement following his victory over Justin Gaethje, Nurmagomedov has been adamant that he has no desire to step back into the octagon. However, White has continued to hold out hope that he can convince the Dagestani native to come back and run his record to 30-0, as he has long said is his dream.

Given that the UFC has yet to take the title away from Nurmagomedov, his fighting future has been a subject of interest for fans and fighters alike. We will most likely find out the outcome of the meeting either during or shortly after UFC 257, where Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will meet in a match many believe will determine the next contender should Nurmagomedov come back.

Do you think Dana White will be able to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to come back to the UFC?