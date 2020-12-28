Khabib Nurmagomedov is yet to touch base with the UFC over the lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts following his submission win over Justin Gaethje in their lightweight title fight at UFC 254 in October. However, UFC president Dana White has refused to strip him of the title and remains confident he can persuade him to return to action.

For now, they have a meeting set for next month in Abu Dhabi where White will do his best to persuade “The Eagle” out of retirement. However, the state of the lightweight title is yet to be discussed with Nurmagomedov.

“Dana White and I are constantly in touch – we did not discuss the moment about the vacancy of the belt,” Nurmagomedov said in a recent interview with Match TV (via Chisanga Malata). “I think this is due to the fact that the organization really wants me to resume my career.

“… They offer conditions, fighters – but this is hard to surprise me, they have no one to offer me. Soon, in a couple of weeks, we will meet with Dana and discuss.”

As for returning to the Octagon?

“I would not like that,” he added.

Nurmagomedov was also quoted by media as saying that he expected the winner of the UFC 257 headliner between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier to take his lightweight title.

However, Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz would clarify things soon after.

“Enough with the fake news. Khabib said the winner of this fight will fight for the title he didn’t say the winner will become champion. #ClickBait”

Hopefully, we all get some clarity on the lightweight title picture as well as Nurmagomedov’s future very soon.

Do you think Nurmagomedov will return after these comments?