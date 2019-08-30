Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Tony Ferguson Fight Is ‘Most Important’ In UFC

Spread the word!













Add Khabib Nurmagomedov to the list of people who believe Tony Ferguson is next in line for a lightweight title shot.

Ferguson is on a 12-fight winning streak and was expected to face Nurmagomedov already. However, with “The Eagle” getting suspended following his post-fight brawl at UFC 229 coupled with Ferguson’s mental health problems, fans are still yet to see the dominant lightweights collide.

However, there’s a possibility fans could see it soon. Nurmagomedov faces Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title unification fight at UFC 242 on September 7. Should the champion emerge victorious, there’s only one challenger that is next for him:

“There’s only Tony Ferguson,” Nurmagomedov said during a conference call (via MMA Fighting). “Of course, I think he deserves. Who else? Nobody. Only Tony Ferguson I think.

“The fight with Tony Ferguson is the most important fight in UFC,” Nurmagomedov added (via Fansided). “This fight is a more important fight than DC’s fight with Jon Jones or I fighting the second fight with Conor. Other fights are just people wanna see drama. But for athletes and competition, Tony and I is the most important fight.”

Nurmagomedov is not the only one who believes Ferguson is next. Poirier also believes “El Cucuy” is next should he become the first fighter to defeat the Dagestan native.

However, he is focused on the task at hand:

“100 percent it’s Tony Ferguson without a second guess,” Poirier said earlier this week. “Without any argument, it’s Tony Ferguson. No doubt.

“Honestly I don’t think about that type of stuff because 25 minutes with Khabib is all I can focus on right now. I can’t disrespect the work that needs to be done Sept. 7.”

If Ferguson gets the next shot, who do you see him facing?