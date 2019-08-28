Dustin Poirier Believes Tony Ferguson Deserves Next Title Shot

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier is hoping to become the new undisputed lightweight champion. And he has a fairly good idea on who his first title defense could be against.

Currently holding the interim title, Poirier faces Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 242 which takes place September 7 in Abu Dhabi. Whoever wins on the night could defend their title against two realistic options — Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor.

Many would agree that Ferguson deserves the next shot especially as he’s on a 12-fight winning streak and never lost his interim title in a fight. However, there’s always the possibility of McGregor skipping the line because of how big a star he is.

For Poirier, however, only man deserves to get the next title shot:

“100 percent it’s Tony Ferguson without a second guess,” Poirier told MMA Fighting on the UFC 242 media conference call on Tuesday. “Without any argument, it’s Tony Ferguson. No doubt.”

However, if Poirier wants to be the one defending the belt against Ferguson, he must do what no other fighter has done — beat Nurmagomedov. That is one reason why he is not looking past UFC 242:

“Honestly I don’t think about that type of stuff because 25 minutes with Khabib is all I can focus on right now,” Poirier added. “I can’t disrespect the work that needs to be done Sept. 7.”

Do you think Ferguson will get then next shot? If so, who do you think he’ll end up facing?



