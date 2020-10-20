If it wasn’t clear enough, Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t like Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov takes on Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification clash in the UFC 254 headliner this weekend. Unsurprisingly, McGregor has been in the headlines stating how he felt he won more than a round against Nurmagomedov in their UFC 229 fight two years ago.

And during a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith asked Nurmagomedov if it was accurate that the reason he didn’t want to give McGregor a rematch was because he didn’t like him and that the Irishman didn’t deserve the attention he would get from a rematch.

Nurmagomedov had a simple response which you can watch below.

“Right now, even I don’t want to talk about this sh*t,” Nurmagomdov responded.

I don’t think Khabib likes Conor, you guys pic.twitter.com/XF7DawsJOa — Luke (@StereotypeLuke) October 20, 2020

All Smith could do was smile as Max Kellerman proceeded to change the topic.

As for a potential Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor rematch, “The Eagle” has made it abundantly clear that he has no interest in facing him a second time — no matter how much money he is offered.

However, he did mention one step McGregor could take to even be considered and that’s beating Dustin Poirier. A fight between those two has been set for January 23 — all that is required is for the contracts to be signed.

What do you make of Nurmagomedov’s response?