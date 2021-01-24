Well, Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov has shared his thoughts on arch-rival, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor’s shocking knockout loss to Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier at UFC 257 tonight.

Headlining the Abu Dhabi event against two-time foe, Poirier, 32-year-old striker, McGregor started well against the Louisiana native, finding range with his patented straight left hand, before Poirier round an opening with a series of leg kicks, before scoring a somewhat suprising single leg takedown.

Forcing the Dubliner back to the fence, Poirier and McGregor eventually tied up in the clinch, with the two exchanging a couple of shoulder strikes in the clinch before some separation after a splitting elbow from McGregor. Constantly chopping away with damaging calf kick to the Dubliner, Poirier ate a counter left hand. Before the buzzer, the American Top Team staple replied with a well placed check right hook.

Scoring a couple more notable debilitating calf kicks, Poirier eventually backed McGregor up to the fence, where he began unloading with a series of hooks, hurting the former two-weight world champion. Dropping McGregor with a well-placed right hook, Poirier landed a couple of ground-and-pound strikes, shutting off the Dubliner’s lights before referee, Herb Dean stopped the barrage.

Inserting himself in title contention with the victory, Poirier may have lined himself up for a possible vacant title outing against event co-headliner, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler who himself scored an incredible opening frame knockout over Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker. Paid In Full for Poirier.

Reacting to rival, McGregor’s defeat, Khabib took to his official Twitter account, where he detailed how McGregor’s knockout defeat came from a result of a switch in approach, training partners, and claimed his UFC 229 foe was “far away from reality“.

“This is what happened (sic), when you change your team, leave the sparring partners that made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality.“

