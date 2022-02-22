Former UFC lightweight champion has Khabib Nurmagomedov further shut down the idea of a return to competition, ruling out a grappling match with George St Pierre.

The 33-year-old Nurmagomedov has now been retired since October 2020, following his win over Justin Gaethje and has stood firm on his decision but still fans question him on a return.

The fantasy match-up of all-time greats, Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre had been much discussed as the pair had expressed interest in facing one another. Conversations of the matchup continued to the summer of 2021 as UFC president Dana White persisted on persuading Nurmagomedov to return against two division UFC Champion ‘GSP’.

But, ‘The Eagle’ stood firm on his decision to retire, as he had promised to his mother that he would not compete without his father and coach, who tragically passed in July 2020.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares his thoughts on a potential GSP Grappling Match

During a live stream vis his Instagram, the Dagestan native was questioned on if he would even be willing in a grappling competition against St-Pierre.

"I don't see the point in it," stream. You can, of course, add fuel to the fire but I don't want to. I don't want to promote this topic. 'Oh, I could return to Eagle FC,' I don't want to make it. I want to make PR for league in another format. I don't think that I'll return, wrestle with someone. Let others wrestle, who need it. Do I need it? In this life, we are not allowed to do everything we want. Your desire may not coincide with what you will do, you can just want it and that's it. Does it make sense now to talk about my hunger? I do not see the point."

Nurmagodmedov now owns and is the current head of his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC, who recently celebrated a successful first show on US soil. ‘The Eagle’ seems happy and very content with his retirement decision and is finding great success outside of fighting, something many struggle to do.



