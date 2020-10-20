UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed he will not fight the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II unless their fight is contested at 155lbs.

‘Notorious’ and Poirier have verbally agreed to fight on January 23. The UFC is now in the process of drawing up contracts for the bout. McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh recently revealed that his fighter will be competing against ‘The Diamond at welterweight.

Nurmagomedov is not a fan of this idea and made that much clear while speaking with TSN. The undefeated Russian claimed in order to earn a shot at his belt McGregor and Poirier must make the lightweight limit, he said.

“I still feel this but you have to fight at 155. If they fight at 170 or 185, this is not lightweight contender fight. If you want to fight at lightweight contender for the belt you have to fight at lightweight. What is this, like? ‘OK, I’m champion at 155. OK, give me a fight at 170. OK, let’s make weight with Justin Gaethje at 170.’ Same thing. If you want to fight for the title at 155, you have to make 155.”

‘The Eagle’ has enjoyed a fairly respectful relationship with Dustin Poirier before and after their fight at UFC 242 but was critical of the former interim champion for letting McGregor dictate terms.

“I don’t understand why Dustin show his weakness,” Nurmagomedov said. “This is just my opinion. You have to say something. Hey, this is my opinion. He has to do something to it. OK, they ask him to fight. Conor say ‘I’m going to donate you money.’ He said, ‘Yes, yes, yes, anywhere,’ but Dustin is a lightweight fighter. He’s not a welterweight fighter. Why are you going to fight at 170? If you want to fight for the title next, you have to make 155 (and) fight in the lightweight division. This is just my opinion. We’ll see. We’ll see.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov? Does Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier II need to take place at lightweight?