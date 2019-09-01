Khabib Hints That Retirement Is Near: ‘I Don’t Have A Lot Of Fights Ahead’

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to defend his lightweight title in the main event of UFC 242 on September 7. He is set to take on Dustin Poirier, where the Russian champion is looking to become 28-0 and defend his belt for the second time.

Although Nurmagomedov is only 30-years-old and turning 31 this month, the end could be near for his fighting career. His father has told him he wants him to retire, so speaking on the UFC 242 media call, he admits his future in the sport may be winding down. But, he must discuss his future with his team. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“Good question,” Nurmagomedov said. “Not yet, but I’m not a young fighter. I’ve already been champion for years. I’ve already defended my title. This is my second defense. Of course, I don’t have a lot of fights ahead, because I don’t want to fight when I’m 40 years old. This isn’t my plan. We’ll see.

“Before I make a decision, I have to talk with my father, I have to talk with coach Javier (Mendez), all my brothers, (my management team) Dominance MMA and all the people around me,” Nurmagomedov said. “I can’t make this decision alone. But right now, I’m focused on competition, because I have too much fire inside me.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still at the top of his game so it would be tough to see him walk away right now. Yet, he has mentioned he still wants to fight Tony Ferguson and Georges St-Pierre, but when he steps away or how many fights he has left is unknown.

