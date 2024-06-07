Former US President endorses UFC icon Khabib Nurmagomedov after meeting: ‘He’s the greatest fighter of all time’

Former United States President, Donald Trump has commented on his recent meeting with former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov over the weekend at UFC 302, claiming the Russian star is probably the greatest fighter to ever compete in combat sports.

Trump, who has attended several events held by the UFC in a pay-per-view setting over the last eighteen month, was Octagon-side at UFC 302 last weekend in New Jersey, sharing words with fighters – including a notable meeting with Kevin Holland after his submission win over Michal Oleksiejczuk.

Greg Nash

And following the night’s headliner, which saw undisputed lightweight titleholder, Islam Makahchev lay waste to Dustin Poirier with a fifth round D’Arce choke, Trump shared an embrace with the champion’s trainer, former lightweight star, Nurmagomedov.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Donald Trump endorses Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 302

Commenting on his viral meeting with the Dagestani favorite, Trump heaped praise on Nurmagoemdov’s future – claiming he was likely the greatest fighter of all-time, and claimed there was “big things” in the ex-champion’s future.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired after a RECORD of 29-0, never having lost even a single round, is probably the Greatest Fighter of All Time,” Donald Trump posted on social media platform, Truth Social, accompanied by a picture of himself with Khabib Nurmagomedov. “I met him at the UFC event on Saturday night in New Jersey. A really smart guy – Big things in the future of Khabib! DJT”

Guiding Makhachev to his third successful defense of the lightweight championship, the above-mentioned Nurmagomedov claimed his compariot had “grown” a lot during his fight with Poirier – dealing with significant adversity in the bout, in the form of a sizeable laceration opened on his forehead in the fourth round.

