Khabib Nurmagomedov Granted Continuance Over UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov granted a continuance in his Nevada commission case that stems from his latest incident. Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is in the same situation but that decision was made earlier.

MMA Fighting is reporting that the NSAC executive Bob Bennett told the outlet that Khabib wouldn’t be getting any sanctions until January 2019 at the earliest.

Bennett also noted that the Nevada State Athletic Commision won’t have another meeting until January 29. That is when Khabib and McGregor are expected to have their hearings. It should be noted that both fighters could come to settlement agreements with the NSAC before then. In the meantime, both stars are still provisionally suspended.

Incident

The brawl happened once the UFC lightweight champion submitted McGregor in the UFC 229 headliner. Following the main event fight, Khabib went flying out of the Octagon.

He got into a brawl with some of McGregor’s teammates, mainly training partner Dillon Danis. There were many people trying to calm down the situation at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

There were also some cornermen involved in the brawl. The expectation is that they will be facing fines and suspensions stemming from their actions. UFC President Dana White has already come out and stated that suspending Khabib for over a year “would not be fair.”

Once this situation plays out then it’s up to the UFC and the fighters to where they go next. The belief is that Tony Ferguson will get the next crack at Khabib for the UFC lightweight title. However, just as history has proven in the past, things are never guaranteed in MMA.

