Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets Swarmed By Fans During Hero’s Welcome In Hometown

Khabib Nurmagomedov gets a great reaction from people in his home in the Republic of Dagestan once returning from his latest fight. Although Khabib is in some hot water back in the United States, which he’ll have to deal with soon, it didn’t matter to his fans in his hometown.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 229 pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nurmagomedov scored his biggest win to date. He beat former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion McGregor by fourth-round neck crank.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets Swarmed

On Sunday, Khabib returned home and it appears that whole city of Kaspiysk was behind their fighter. They were aware of his return and it was a great turnout based on the videos that were posted online by Denis Geyko of RT International.

#Khabib fans gathering outside football arena (capacity 26k) for a special meeting with @TeamKhabib #UFC229

TURN THE SOUND ON! pic.twitter.com/MkjwxXiQRV — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoRT) October 8, 2018

Khabib In Stadium

Well, there’s no doubt now that Khabib could fill a stadium worth of fans as fans were outside of the Anzhi Arena to welcome him. They would then go into 26,000+ seat football stadium in Kaspiysk, Dagestan. This is where he addressed the crowd with the title closely around him. This is when his fans went for a mad rush onto the field.

#Khabib Nurmagomedov appears before his fans gathered at local football stadium in #Dagestan carrying his #UFC championship belt #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/v9Xbr2Xd3E — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoRT) October 8, 2018

#Khabib Nurmagomedov fans invade the pitch at local football stadium in #Dagestan to get closer to their hero #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/JvhGsFH96Y — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoRT) October 8, 2018

His Supporters

Although UFC 229 was no doubt hectic, the welcome that he received was hero like. Geyko posted this videos from the city of Makhachkala that captured the scene of fans honking their horns while leaning out the windows of cars in order to celebrate his victory.