UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has looked to end speculation about his potential retirement ahead of his 155lb unification fight with Justin Gaethje.

The 28-0 fighter has previously referenced reaching 30 fights unbeaten before walking away from the sport. Earlier this week Nurmagomedov spoke about the appeal to retiring at 30-0, which he believes would make him the Floyd Mayweather of MMA.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of UFC 254 ‘The Eagle’ was reluctant to talk about retirement, stressed he enjoys fighting and seemed to hint at a fairly long future in the sport, he said.

“This is what I love to do. This is what give me good energy. And I love competition. I really want to compete with high level guys in this sport. And that’s why I’m here.”

“I don’t know why people talk about my retirement,” Khabib continued. “Maybe you guys tired of me? Lot of media ask me about my retirement. But I want to compete. I like competition. I really want to compete with high-level guys. That’s why I’m here. All my life, I am doing this. And right now, I have a perfect opponent. He’s very tough, a lot of people talk about he’s going to be the worst match for me, but we’ll see.”

Nurmagomedov even took time to look to the future. He insists on remaining at 155lbs and says any potential fight with former welterweight king Georges St-Pierre should take place at lightweight.

“I feel like I’m always going to be 155,” Khabib said. “I am a lightweight and I’m going to stay. I don’t have plan to move down or up. I am just focused on myself, 155 lightweight division. I want to be champion of lightweight division.”

“My opinion: if you want to fight, come and make 155. I am ready for him (GSP). After this fight, it’s going to be great fight versus GSP. Fans gonna watch this fight. UFC loves this fight. I really want to fight him and it’s gonna be biggest fight in UFC history … He didn’t lose 12 years. he didn’t lose 13 years. And I think it’s kind of a great history between him and me.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

How many more fight do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will have?