Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Most Interesting Fight Would Be With Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes in his heart that fighting Floyd Mayweather and not Tony Ferguson would be the most interesting fight he could have. That is a pretty bold yet understandable statement from the UFC lightweight champion.

There are only two problems standing in the way of this happening. Khabib could be facing a long suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) due to his recent actions at UFC 229. A rematch between the UFC lightweight champ and Conor McGregor would be a huge fight. That may have to wait.

Secondly, UFC President Dana White is not going to allow Khabib to fight outside of the promotion while under contract. Good news is the fact that Khabib only has one more fight on his UFC contract and he would then be cleared to compete.

The UFC champion spoke with the media in Russia at a press conference on Monday. This is where he talked about why he wants to fight Mayweather more than Ferguson at this time.

“Frankly, I think money-wise and competition-wise, the bout against Mayweather would be more interesting,” Nurmagomedov stated and later translated. I think it’s always very interesting when a person keeps winning. Why do people keep buying PPV with Mayweather in? Because he keeps winning. He’s never lost. 50 bouts and 50 wins. Some people root for him and some people root against him. That would be very interesting. Two undefeated fighters. It would be very interesting to see who wins.”

McGregor and Khabib must face their punishment when they find out actual sanctions from the NSAC later this year. The commission will meet on December 10, where they will decide the fates of the two UFC stars.