Khabib Nurmagomedov shares rare story of beating two brothers in street fight

Amid the recent discourse regarding their prowess in reputed street fights, Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria have likely never had to tackle a pair of siblings within minutes of each other as did former UFC star, Khabib Nurmagomedov — who prevailed with stoppages of both.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion and recent inductee into the Fighter Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame, ended his illustrious career in professional mixed martial arts back in 2019, having landed a stunning 29-0 unbeaten record in the sport.

And most recently featuring in a lightweight title unification clash with stablemate, then-interim gold holder, Justin Gaethje, Nurmagomedov would turn in a stunning second round triangle choke submission win over the American star, before ending his career in the Octagon in the immediate aftermath of his win.

Since then, Nurmagomedov has successfully trained close friend and fellow American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev to an undisputed lightweight title win — and featured in his compatriot’s corner during his UFC 302 title fight with common-opponent, Dustin Poirier as recent as June.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals history in street fights in Russia

And amid the discourse surrounding street fights, which have been needled at by both rivals Makhachev and unbeaten featherweight kingpin, Topuria — footage has resurfaced online of Nurmagomedov discussing his past on the streets, which included a pair of back-to-back wins over two brothers.

“One time my cousin fight in the street, he lose and I go fight,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained during a historic interview with Fight Noose. “I said, ‘Now, you need to fight with me’. I was 14 or 15. I fight with him, and I beat this guy. His brother now fight with me. But this guy thought I was tired. I fought maybe four or five minutes with him and finish him with a choke. He (The brother) comes, I finish him too. I choke him.”

And while many in the mixed martial arts community have urged Dagestan superstar, Nurmagomedov to make a return to mixed martial arts in the future, the former lightweight titleholder has confirmed fans will never see him compete in combat sports again.

“There is no chance,” Khabib Nurmagomedov told iNews about a potential return to the UFC. “Not even one per cent [chance] — minus [percentage].”

“If you guys need champions, I’m helping my brothers to become champions,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “We have Islam (Makhachev), champion. We have Umar (Nurmagomedov), next contender. We have Usman (Nurmagomedov) champion. We have a lot of champions, You guys never going to miss me because in our team, in our gym, we create champions. You guys going to [always have] champion [from the camp], don’t worry about this.”