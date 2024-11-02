Daniel Cormier Shuts Down Hopes of Jon Jones Reconciliation, tells fans to stop hoping for a happy ending

Rivals Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones were well known for their animosity against one another. After two fights, years later, the hostility has not disappeared between these two fighters.

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have one of the most intense and long-running rivalries in UFC history. Their animosity towards each other goes beyond just being competitive opponents in the octagon. There was tension whenever they interacted. Things reached a boiling point in 2014 when they got into a brawl at a press event, with punches thrown and the stage destroyed.

Their first fight in 2015 was one of the most anticipated in UFC history. Jones won by decision. When they finally had their rematch in 2017, Jones won by knockout. However, the result was overturned when Jones tested positive for a banned substance. Even years later, with both men no longer actively competing against each other, there’s still clear tension between them.

Cormier has retired and is now in the commentary booth, while Jones is competing at heavyweight. Even so, the hostility is still there. And according to Daniel Cormier, it will never go away. In a recent press interview, discussing Jon Jones, Cormier said: