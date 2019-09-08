Khabib Nurmagomedov Agrees Tony Ferguson Should Be Next Fight

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov is now 28-0 and defended his lightweight title for the second time. In the main event of UFC 242, the Russian champion dominated Dustin Poirier and submitted him in the third round.

Now, following the fight, the question of who Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight next is a big one. Yet, he believes there is only one person who deserves it and that is Tony Ferguson.

“UFC make decision,” Nurmagomedov said (h/t BJPENN.com). “I think yes, (Tony) deserve this. It’s going to be a good fight.

“You know it’s like, when you’re champion, undefeated, undisputed, even when you’re 28-0. You know it’s like 12-0 in UFC. People are (still) going to talk about ok this guy. Even if I beat Tony Ferguson. After Tony Ferguson they’re going to be like some guy. Tehy’re going to promote him. He’s the guy that is going to beat him. Then, he is the guy that is going to beat him. This is a game you know. Right now, I know Tony is not, after Tony it is not finished nothing.”

Ferguson is currently on a 12-fight winning streak and is the former interim lightweight champion. He is coming off of a TKO win over Donald Cerrone, and before that had another TKO win over Anthony Pettis. During this winning streak, he has also beaten the likes of Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza.

This is very similar to what Khabib Nurmagomedov said before UFC 242. There, he also said it was only Tony Ferguson who deserved the next shot.

“Only Tony Ferguson,” he said. “I think he deserves it. Who else is there? Nobody. Only Tony Ferguson, or nothing.”

Who do you think would win the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson if it happens?