Twitter Reacts To Underwhelming Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson Ending

Spread the word!













Fight fans and fighters had a lot to say about the finish of the Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson bout at UFC 238.

On Saturday night (June 8, 2019) Ferguson beat Cerrone in a lightweight bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This was hyped as the people’s main event and for the first two rounds, it lived up to the expectations set for it.

At the end of the second round, Ferguson landed a foul strike. Cerrone blew his nose in between rounds and his right eye was swollen badly. The fight was stopped by the doctor. Now, Ferguson is the #1 contender for the UFC lightweight title.

Donald Cerrone vs. Tony Ferguson Twitter Reactions

You can see how people on social media reacted to, not only Ferguson’s win, but also the odd finish of the fight:

Tony Ferguson needs to fight for a goddamn title. #UFC238 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 9, 2019

It's easier said than done and even a vet like Cerrone knows you shouldn't blow your nose when it's broken and busted but when you're in the heat of the fight and gasping for air, shit happens. Very unfortunate. That said, Ferguson pieced him up hard in that 2nd round. #UFC238 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 9, 2019

Respect to my bro Cowboy , he tried to reopen that closed eye and continue the fight . LEGEND #UFC238 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 9, 2019

Welcome back Tony Ferguson 🙏 #UFC238 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 9, 2019

The crowd doesn't like it, but that's the right call. Still, an absolutely incredible fight. #UFC238 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 9, 2019

Horrible behavior from the fans. Cmon. How do you boo this man?! That was an incredible fight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 9, 2019

This is embarrassing. They keep saying "oh the punch was in the nose, not the eye." THE NOSE INJURY IS THE REASON WHY HIS EYE IS SWOLLEN SHUT AFTER BLOWING HIS NOSE. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 9, 2019

Cerrone blew his nose and his eye blew up. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 9, 2019

This is tough. Tony looks angry. Fight is stopped because of Cowboy's eye. He blew it and it closed up on him. Tony looks disgusted. He landed that late blow after the second round. Very unfortunate way for it to end. Sublime performance by Ferguson though, outside late hit. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 9, 2019

Ferguson just outbeasts everyone. Got to respect that man's game. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) June 9, 2019

The crowd doesn't like it, but that's the right call. Still, an absolutely incredible fight. #UFC238 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) June 9, 2019

It's easier said than done and even a vet like Cerrone knows you shouldn't blow your nose when it's broken and busted but when you're in the heat of the fight and gasping for air, shit happens. Very unfortunate. That said, Ferguson pieced him up hard in that 2nd round. #UFC238 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 9, 2019