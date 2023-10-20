Ex-UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses plan for one final weight cut: ‘I want to experience it again’

Former undisputed lightweight champion and UFC Hall of Fame inductee, Khabib Nurmagomedov has claimed that despite retiring from mixed martial arts competition back in 2020, he would still like to undergo the “experience” of cutting to championship weight one final time.

Nurmagomedov, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the organization, called time on his undefeated mixed martial arts career back in 2020, submitting former interim lightweight titleholder, Justin Gaethje with a second round triangle choke submission win to unify the titles.

And in the immediate aftermath of the bout, having improved to 29-0 as a professional and retaining his lightweight title for the third time consecutively, Nurmagomedov confirmed his decision to hang up his gloves with immediate effect.

Earlier this year, however, Nurmagomedov discussed a potential return to the sport, and whilst remaining coy on a potential retirement u-turn, the Dagestan native noted his awareness that fans have clamored for him to make one final Octagon walk.

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims he wants to make one final weight cut

However, as far as Nurmagomedov is concerned, the “experience” of cutting weight to a championship limit is something that appeals him more than competing once more – claiming his final weight cut for his fight with Arizona native, Gaethje was his most difficult one in his career.

“Honestly, I want to experience it again,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said on his official YouTube channel. “I think that an ordinary fan or enthusiast wouldn’t understand this. You can’t get these emotions anywhere else. You only feel them on that day, in that state. You can’t get such emotions anywhere else.”

“The last one [weight cut], it was the toughest,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. “I knew for myself that it was the last weight cut. I knew for myself that it wouldn’t be in that weight class anymore. And I understood that it would never happen again. It was my last fight. I made the weight cut very well.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

