LowKick MMA will be bringing you UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje results throughout the night (Sat. May 8. 2022) live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Taking main event honors in the organization’s return to a pay-per-view schedule, an undisputed lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira, and the #1 ranked contender, former interim champion, Justin Gaethje.

Entering fight week as the undisputed lightweight champion, Sao Paulo native, Oliveira unfortunately missed championship weight for his title defense against Gaethje, coming in beyond the limit at 155.5lbs, and upon the beginning of tonight’s main event, he will be stripped of the undisputed lightweight championship.

As a result, the bout will proceed, however, with only challenger, Gaethje, eligible to win lightweight gold. Should Oliveira defeat Gaethje, the lightweight championship will remain vacant.

In the night’s co-headliner, an undisputed strawweight championship rematch will take place as defending gold holder, Rose Namajunas meets inaugural division best, Carla Esparza.

Namajunas first met with Esparza in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter 20 finale in December 2014, where Esparza submitted Namajunas with a rear-naked choke to become the first strawweight champion in UFC history.

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje – Results

UFC 274 Main Card Results: (ESPN+/PPV 10 p.m. ET)



Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje *

Strawweight: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Carla Esparza

Lightweight: Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Light Heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs. Ovince Saint-Preux

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

UFC 274 Preliminary Card Results (ESPN/ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Welterweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Catchweight (145.6lbs): Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Flyweight: Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

UFC 274 Early Preliminary Card Results: (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 5:30 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Welterweight: Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Flyweight: Kleydson Rodrigues vs. C.J. Vergara

Strawweight: Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Bantamweight: Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

* Only Justin Gaethje is eligible to win the undisputed UFC lightweight championship after Charles Oliveira missed weight for the headlining bout.

