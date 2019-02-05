Khabib Doesn’t Have ‘One Gram Of Regret’ For Post-UFC 229 Actions

Khabib Nurmagomedov has no regret for his actions after UFC 229 this past October.

Following his fourth-round submission victory over Conor McGregor to retain his UFC lightweight title, things got out of hand for the Russian. He jumped the Octagon, and attacked Team McGregor cornerman Dillon Danis. Khabib’s attack sparked a huge team vs. team brawl inside and outside of the Octagon. A brawl that nearly involved Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio .

Khabib was recently issued a nine-month suspension and $500,000 fine for his involvement in the shenanigans. However, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) offered to reduce his suspension to six months if he participated in an anti-bullying campaign. It’s an offer Khabib has since turned down.

Speaking to Russian channel Match TV, Khabib said he doesn’t have a gram of regret for his actions four months ago in Las Vegas (via Independent UK):

“I’ve had many situations in my life that I regret, you can’t turn back time,’ Nurmagomedov said. “But this is not on the list of things I regret. If the situation happened again 100 times, I would do the same thing 100 times.

“I don’t have a gram of regret about my actions. Some people liked it, some people didn’t. It makes no difference. I did what I wanted to do.”

Khabib’s comments don’t come as much of a surprise. Especially since his manager recently declared that he’s “done” fighting in Las Vegas. “The Eagle” will likely find a regular home fighting in venues such as Madison Square Garden from New York City, or The Forum in California.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC decides to do with Khabib once his suspension is up this summer.