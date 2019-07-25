Khabib Claims He’s Beginning To ‘Hate’ Combat Sports After Boxer Death

Spread the word!













The combat sports world was struck hard when boxer Maxim Dadashev passed away after the trauma he sustained in his fight this past weekend.

Dadashev’s trainer called the fight off after the 11th round, and he subsequently had trouble leaving the ring. He collapsed backstage and was taken to a nearby hospital. After surgery and an induced coma, Dadashev passed. UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov offered his reaction to the news on Instagram.

Khabib said situations like this make him “begin to hate this sport of beating each other”:

“This case proves once again that sport is not the most important thing, there are things that are much more important. Every time I see or hear such news, I begin to hate this sport in which we beat each other.

“Everything is temporary, fame, money, titles, and our whole life, we all leave this world, no one will remain. It is worth thinking. Patience to all relatives and friends of Maxim. Do good and may the Most High reward us for our deeds and deeds in the next life, and forgive us our sins.”

Khabib will make his return to the Octagon on September 7 from the du Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He will unify his 155-pound title with division interim champion Dustin Poirier.

