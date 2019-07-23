Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies After Injuries In Knockout Defeat

Spread the word!













Junior welterweight Maxim Dadashev tragically passed away Tuesday morning after suffering brain injuries during his 11th-round knockout defeat to Subriel Matias in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday night.

The news was confirmed by his strength and conditioning coach Donatas Janusevicius and trainer Buddy McGirt. Dadashev was just 28 years old.

“It just makes you realize what type of sport we’re in, man,” McGirt told ESPN. “He did everything right in training, no problems, no nothing. My mind is like really running crazy right now. Like, what could I have done differently? But at the end of the day, everything was fine [in training].

“He seemed OK, he was ready, but it’s the sport that we’re in. It just takes one punch, man.”

Dadashev was absorbing a lot of punishment during his fight with Matias. After the 11th round, McGirt pleaded with Dadashev to allow him to stop the fight as he was getting hit too much.

This video of Buddy McGirt urging Maxim Dadashev to stop fighting was hard to watch Friday, it’s even harder now. Heart-breaking. pic.twitter.com/BNjsdpJfle — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2019

Eventually, the fight came to an end. However, the Russian, who was previously undefeated heading into the bout, required assistance in leaving the ring. He later collapsed before entering the dressing room and proceeded to vomit soon after. He was transported to the hospital afterwards to undergo emergency brain surgery while he was placed in a medically-induced coma.

Dadashev would unfortunately pass away on Tuesday morning, however. Rest in peace.