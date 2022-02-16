Khabib Nurmagomedov has weighed in on Francis Ngannou’s current predicament.

The UFC heavyweight champion is at odds with MMA’s premier promotion right now and seems to be on the verge of leaving the UFC to pursue monster paydays in boxing.

Ngannou was paid just $600,000 for his latest fight, a unanimous decision win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. The fight was the last on Ngannou’s current contract, which has been extended due to a championship clause in the deal that ties ‘The Predator’ to the UFC for one year or three fights – whatever comes first.

The Cameroonian knockout has often expressed his desire to pursue big boxing fights and wants the freedom to do so before re-signing with the UFC.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is ready to welcome Ngannou to the squared circle. ‘The Gypsy King’ says he will square off against the UFC heavyweight king in the first quarter of 2023.

Khabib Nurmagomedov On Francis Ngannou’s UFC Stand-Off

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Nurmagomedov hailed Fury as the best heavyweight in boxing and dismissed Ngannou’s chances of upsetting the Englishman in a boxing ring.

“If they fight in the UFC yeah, Fury doesn’t have too many chances,” Khabib said. “But in boxing, I don’t see anyone even touching his face – maybe Oleksandr Usyk. Usyk is going to be a tough challenge for Fury.

Khabib explained that Ngannou has to decide if he wants to pursue big paydays in boxing or create a lasting legacy in MMA.

“But Ngannou? I think he has to stay with the UFC,” Khabib added. “But if he goes to boxing and he’s making $50 or $60 million – he has to. Why not? I know Ngannou comes from a very, very poor life in Africa. He was with no money, no home, nothing. So if someone pays you more money then go and take.

“If you want to make history, become the greatest heavyweight of all time then you have to stay in UFC.” (Transcribed by Manchester Evening News)

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments on Francis Ngannou’s desire to box?

