Kevin Lee Working On $100K Jiu-Jitsu Match With Dillon Danis

UFC lightweight Kevin Lee is game to do a $100k jiu-jitsu match with Bellator’s Dillon Danis.

The challenge was thrown out on social media recently, and Lee has accepted. He tells MMA Junkie that his people have reached out to him and he’s waiting to hear back:

“He issued the challenge,” Lee said. “I’m still waiting to hear back. I know his people reached out to mine. I said I’ll take it.”

Danis called Lee out after “The Motown Phenom” trashed his grappling ability. The challenge picked up a lot of steam, which amused Lee. When he does grapple with Danis, he doesn’t plan on making it a big event. He simply wants to meet Danis on the mat, man to man:

“It’s just going to be me and him,” he said. “Man to man. Just straight jiu-jitsu.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean fans won’t be able to watch. Danis had previously suggested they could put the match on their Instagram stories. Lee suggested going bigger, perhaps posting it on YouTube:

“(Danis) said we’ll put it on our Instagram story,” Lee said. “That seems a little too small. That we have to figure out. But it will just be me and him probably in a room. We’ll put it on YouTube or something.”

Lee also suggested that they get the match done on UFC 229 fight week. Danis will be in training partner Conor McGregor’s corner when he fights Khabib Nurmagomedov. The bout will be in Las Vegas, where Lee lives. He thinks Danis will be able to spare an hour or two to roll with him.

It was even suggested John Kavanagh serve as the referee, if they use one:

“He’ll have some free time,” Lee said. “We can set aside an hour or two and get it done.”

Initially Lee wanted the match under combat jiu-jitsu rules, however, he has agreed to traditional rules instead.

He isn’t too worried about losing to Danis, who he claims he threw around when they rolled in Las Vegas before. Should Danis upset him, however, it won’t affect him too much: