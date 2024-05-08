UFC CEO Dana White busted betting on NFL games during ‘least fun fight anybody’s ever seen’

As undefeated Russian standout Movsar Evloev was bagging his 18th career win, UFC CEO Dana White was placing bets on a football game.

Back in January, Evloev stepped inside the Octagon for a featherweight clash with Arnold Allen as part of the UFC 297 main card. Despite walking away with a decisive decision victory, Evloev left a lot to be desired with his performance, leading White to call it “the least fun fight anybody’s ever seen.”

A truly remarkable statement coming from a man who once sat through Namajunas vs. Esparza 2.

While White’s criticism is not entirely off-base, it turns out the UFC bossman may not have actually seen most of the fight.

“Dana said that my last fight was not entertaining,” Evloev said on the Badaev Podcast. “Maybe he wanted to motivate me somehow or dampen my championship ambitions a little. Then we talked with [American Top Team owner] Dan Lambert after the fight. He said, ‘Movsar, I was sitting next to Dana White during your fight, and he was watching American Football.’ He had apparently placed a bet somewhere during my fight. I told Dana, ‘I’m not here to amuse you, I came here for the belt.’ I’ll take the belt, and then we’ll see” (h/t MMA Mania).

Evolev’s story is plausible considering White is a self-described “degenerate gambler” who once lost a whopping $3 million in a single night.

Evloev has his sights on a uFC featherweight title eliminator with Aljamain sterling

Having won eight in a row under the UFC banner, Movsar Evloev is sitting comfortably as the promotion’s No. 5 ranked featherweight. No announcements have been made regarding the Russian’s next opponent, but a potential title eliminator with former bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling appears to be in the cards.

The ‘Funk Master’ made his featherweight debut, delivering “the most dominant performance” of the night against Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.