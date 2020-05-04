Kevin Lee Undergoes Successful Operation On Torn ACL

Spread the word!













Lightweight contender Kevin Lee has confirmed he has had successful surgery to repair his torn ACL.

Lee previously revealed to Luke Thomas on Sirus XM he feared he had torn his ACL, he said.

“I’m pretty sure it’s my ACL. It’s just a matter of how torn it is and what the severity is. I got an appointment at 6:30 [today] all the hospitals are super backed up so I didn’t even bother going to the hospital. They are just sending me straight to the imaging center, get an MRI done on it. I haven’t been able to do much PT, it’s been about five days since it happened. It’s f****d, it’s my first time really going through a knee injury like this.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

He later confirmed his diagnosis to ESPN but insisted he’ll be back quicker than many would expect, he said.

“It used to mean being out a year,” Lee said Tuesday. “They’ve gotten better with the technology and the [physical therapy], so it might even be sooner. I don’t know.”

‘The Motown Phenom’ has now taken to social media to confirm he has undergone a successful knee surgery and will return to fighting better than ever in the near future, he wrote.

“Thanks to everybody who reached out and been checking on me. Surgery went great, when I recover I’m gonna be 10x stronger that’s where my energy is going to rn. The universe finally sat my ass down.”

Lee was last seen in action in the main event against Charles Oliveira at UFC Brasilia. The Brazil native locked up a guillotine choke in round three to pick up the win and extend his run to seven in a row.

Lee said after the fight he would be taking some time away from the sport. He has now been forced into doing so with this injury which will keep him from fighting for at least six months, but it could be even longer.

Do you think Kevin Lee can come back from this injury better than before?