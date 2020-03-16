Kevin Lee Won’t Fight Again For ‘A Few Years’ After UFC Brasilia Loss

Spread the word!













Lightweight contender Kevin Lee has claimed he won’t fight again for “a few years” after losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC Brasilia on Saturday night.

The behind closed doors event was one of the only sporting spectacles taking place this weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Motown Phenom’ Lee was headlining the card against Brazilian submission specialist Oliveria and fought well before getting caught in a guillotine choke in round three.

After the fight Lee spoke to MMA Fighting and offered his thoughts on the fight and what went wrong for him, he said.

“I mean I got choked so I don’t know. I feel like the fight was going good, I just got choked.” Lee said. “I really can’t put it on nothing else but that.”

“The first two rounds I feel like I stuck to the game plan and then I sat in the corner in the third and told them I was going to switch up the game plan. Looking back on it, I abandoned it and that was the wrong thing to do. I tried to take control of the fight instead of just letting the fight happen. So, I choked myself out.”

When asked about what’s next Lee confirmed he’d be sticking at lightweight despite missing weight by 2.5lbs for UFC Brasilia. However, he did say it would probably be quite some time before we get to see him in action again.

“I think lightweight is still my home. I’ve just got to fine-tune some things. But I’m going to take a long time. I kinda rushed into this fight. It will probably be a good minute before ya’ll see me again.

“I think I’ve got to evaluate some things. I felt like my camp was great. My coaches told me all the right things to do. I abandoned it. It’s all on me on this one, so it going to be maybe a few years or something.”

Should Kevin Lee take time away from fighting to work on his game?