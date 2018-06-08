Kevin Lee Gives Brutally Honest Take After Training With CM Punk

Kevin Lee has given his honest take after training with CM Punk.

Punk is slated to fight Mike Jackson in a welterweight bout at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

For those who may not know, the lightweight title contender recently took part in a Q&A session with fight fans around the world on Reddit where he talked about various topics.

In the that Q&A, Lee was asked about training with the former WWE champion. Lee wrote the following in response to the question:

“That can’t be a real question. I go over to Roufusport to cross train a lot. I try and help the guy out. He need it.”

Kevin Lee's reddit AMA was hugely underrated in general, but I have a special place in my heart for his incredulous, blunt take on Punk. https://t.co/EdexwCOaA6 pic.twitter.com/Mlp4jIq6ZR — Phil Mackenzie (@EvilGregJackson) June 7, 2018

The UFC 225 pay-per-view event slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is slated to defend his title against Yoel Romero at this upcoming pay-per-view event.

As seen in the main event of UFC Atlantic City (April 21, 2018) at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey on FOX Sports 1, Lee picked up a TKO win in the fifth round over Edson Barboza.

Coming into this fight, Lee was trying gain momentum after losing to an interim lightweight title bout to Tony Ferguson at the UFC 216 PPV (pay-per-view) event in Las Vegas, Nevada in October of 2016.

After the event had concluded, Lee went on record by stating that he believes he is in contention for a title fight against current lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He broke it down to the media as he noted that it doesn’t look like Conor McGregor will return soon, Ferguson is still recovering from knee surgery, and now he is going up against the likes of Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez for those fighters who could get a title shot.

Time will tell who the promotion will book Lee against. It’s safe to say that it won’t be against Punk. That’s for sure.