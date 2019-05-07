Kevin Lee: Conor McGregor Should Stay ‘Far Away’ From Tony Ferguson

Spread the word!













There’s talk of Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson facing each other next, but Kevin Lee believes the former would be better advised to face someone else.

Both McGregor and Ferguson were represented by Paradigm until the latter recently parted ways with them to join Ballangee Group last month.

Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani recently debated if this could lead to a fight with McGregor, especially given the previous conflict of interest in the two facing each other.

Sonnen revealed he didn’t see that fight happening regardless because Ferguson, who is on an 11-fight win streak, would be too much of a risk and bad matchup for McGregor.

He would later pose the same question to Lee, who notably lost to Ferguson two years ago. The “Motown Phenom” claimed he heard about that fight being made as well but also believes the Irishman should steer clear of Ferguson.

“I’ve heard that too. That people are talking about when Conor comes back, he should fight Tony and does that make sense,” Lee told Sonnen. “If I was their management, I would keep Conor as far away from Tony as possible. If he [Ferguson] did leave Paradigm, I didn’t really know that until just now, but if he did leave Paradigm, it would make sense just because he might stand a closer route to fighting Conor if that’s what he’s looking to do.”

“I think Tony has his own little issues and a whole ‘nother set of problems that he’s dealing with and facing. Fighting does help all that, especially fighting a guy like Conor. It’s a lot more that comes along with a fight like that.”

Muddied Lightweight Division

However, given the politics and inactivity in the lightweight division, Lee is not sure if that fight will happen.

It’s also one of the reasons why he decided to move up to welterweight where he will be facing former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC Rochester on May 18.

“I don’t know. 155 is getting muddied and really political almost. You got to make sure you play all your cards right and line everything up just to knock down the pins. That’s kind of why I got myself out of that position because I’m a competitor and I like to see things run along a little bit smoothly.

“Like I said, it’s a little too muddy right now. I think by the end of the year, it might solve itself but when you talk about Conor and Tony and their management, it’s a lot to have to deal with and keep up with.”

Regardless of who his next opponent will be, Ferguson looks set to return to the Octagon soon.

“El Cucuy” recently met with the UFC brass on Monday before posting a video trailer indicating that he’s back after facing some personal issues earlier this year.