Kevin Lee Believes Ben Askren Is The Easiest Fight At 170

Spread the word!













After Ben Askren was knocked out in five-seconds at UFC 239 the hate started to come down on him. Many said “Funky” was overrated, and was never that good. Now, add Kevin Lee to that list who says Askren is the easiest fight at welterweight.

“Ben is probably the easiest out of anybody,” Lee told Submission Radio recently (as transcribed by MMA Fighting). “He’s just too hittable and too one-dimensional. He had that little back and forth with me at the press conference talking about he took me down when I was 19 years old as if that meant something to anybody. He didn’t talk about the right hand I kept hitting him with right before that but that’s water under the bridge.”

Kevin Lee believes Askren’s fight against Jorge Masvidal showed he could not take a hit. Add in the fact that it only came in five seconds and Lee isn’t too interested in that fight right now. Although “Funky” is a draw, he says it is hard to one-up “Gamebred” so isn’t sure if that fight is something he wants.

“Like you said, he’s a big draw but he took a big hit with that one and he didn’t show that he can compete with a lot of the top guys, when you talk about five seconds,” Lee said. “Five seconds. I’m gonna keep it real with you, there’s gotta be something in it for me. There’s no way that I can outdo a flying knee five-second KO. Every time I go into a fight, I want to do better than the guy who did last so I don’t know. There’s not a whole lot there for me.”

Lee said he should be back in October and has no opponent in mind. But, as he says, if he wants an easy fight, it will be against Ben Askren.

Do you agree with Kevin Lee that Ben Askren is the easiest fight at welterweight?