Quote: Ben Askren Is The Most Overrated Fighter In The UFC Today

If Tito Ortiz had to pick the most overrated UFC fighter, he’d go with Ben Askren.

Askren suffered his first professional loss after Jorge Masvidal knocked him out with a flying knee just five seconds into their UFC 239 fight earlier this month. The nature of the knockout made it go viral, while Askren virtually became a meme in the combat sport world.

To his credit, he took the defeat as well as all the jokes in good spirit. However, many also believe he was exposed in this defeat, particularly as he was close to losing in his debut fight against Robbie Lawler as well.

And given how Askren has talked down his fellow welterweights in the past, Ortiz believes “Funky” is the most overrated fighter with the promotion right now:

“I guess Ben Askren,” Ortiz said on the Domenick Nati Show. “He just got knocked out in five seconds in the UFC. I thought he was at the time, but I would say he’d be the man. I mean, ‘Mr. Funkify’s’ getting some attention, but his attention lasts only five seconds. He didn’t even get the whole 15 seconds of fame.”

Given how recency bias comes into play, Ortiz was asked once again if Askren was the most overrated. But there is no discussion according to the former UFC light heavyweight champion:

“Yeah, 100 percent,” he added.

Do you agree with Ortiz?