Kevin Holland Slams UFC Roster over Pay and Scheduling Issues: “I wasn’t a bum like the rest of these guys”

UFC star Kevin Holland has slammed the UFC roster over pay and scheduling concerns.

As we know, Kevin Holland is one of the most active fighters on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s roster. He also has one of the most eccentric personalities, which is why he’s such a fan favorite.

This weekend at UFC 307, he’ll return to action when he battles it out with Roman Dolidze. After going 1-1 so far this year in the promotion, many are intrigued to see whether or not the 31-year-old can really start to build some momentum.

When asked during a media scrum about how he’d like to be remembered by UFC fans, Holland had a pretty interesting answer.

Kevin Holland hits out over fighter pay issue

“That I’m an active motherf*cker.” Kevin Holland answered when asked how he would like UFC fans to always remember him. “You know what I mean? At the end of the day, it’s like I did a little electrical work before [fighting]. My grandma and grandpa owned a janitorial business so I knew about the nine to five, clocking in hours, and getting a job done to get paid.”

He continued, “Half these people running around are talking about ‘We don’t get paid enough, we don’t get paid enough, we don’t get paid enough’. No, you don’t even fight enough. It’s like, at the end of the day, you want to get paid to do s*it you don’t do. It f*cking sounds like a bum to me.”

“Just remember,” Kevin Holland finished his remarks at UFC 307 media day. “I wasn’t a bum like the rest of these guys.”

Kevin Holland is bound to divide opinion with quotes like this, but then again, we’d expect nothing less from a man who has never been afraid to speak his mind.