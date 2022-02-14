UFC fighter Kevin Holland continues to teach trolls a lesson when it comes to challenging professional cage fighters.

Holland is set to face Alex Oliveira in his welterweight return at UFC 272. He has gone winless over his last three fights after a 5-0 run in 2020.

Holland had recently invited a troll into his gym for a grappling match and submitted him with ease. The troll DMed Holland for weeks leading up to the faceoff using colorful language when talking with the UFC up-and-comer.

This time, the troll who challenged him appeared to be a bit more cordial than the previous one, as Holland shared on his Instagram page. But, it was a similar result with Holland out-boxing him and slamming his mid-section with leg kicks.

Watch Kevin Holland Dominate Another Social Media Troll

Many UFC fighters get slammed by social media trolls on almost a daily basis, but Holland has proven that he isn’t one to let a troll go unanswered. He’s one of the most vocal UFC fighters in the promotion and engages with his fans often.

Holland made his debut back at UFC 227 on short notice, after an impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series. He would lose to Thiago Santos in his first octagon outing before going on a three-fight winning streak.

A loss to Brendan Allen would prove to be a brief setback in his career as Holland would then win his next five. He would earn viral knockouts over the likes of Jacare Souza and Joaquin Buckley at middleweight.

After some recent struggles, Holland will move down a weight class to welterweight in pursuit of a potential title run. If history is any indicator, he’ll probably earn some wins against more social media trolls outside of the octagon.

What’s your reaction to Kevin Holland shutting down another troll?

