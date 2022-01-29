UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has shared a video of him submitting social media troll to his Instagram.
Kevin Holland has quickly become a UFC fan favorite with his big personality in and outside along with his often comical posts on social media. The Trailblazer added to his legend today by sharing a video of him submitting a troll who had been trash-talking him over social media saying he would ‘submit’ Holland.
Holland, of course, being himself took the troll up on the offer and of course ‘Big Mouth’ was trash-talking him the whole time.
What’s Next For Kevin Holland?
Holland had a rough 2021, going 0-2, 1 (NC) after a stellar break-out year in 2020 where he would go 5-0. The Texan will hope to reclaim his form of 2020 and with a permanent move back down to welterweight where his size will not be such a disadvantage for him, a big 2022 could be ahead.
Holland will return in March at UFC 272 where he will face veteran Alex ‘Cowboy’ Oliveira on the undercard of Colby Covington v Jorge Masvidal. Oliveria is currently on a three-fight win streak, a form which Holland will be looking to take advantage of but Oliveria has proven a tricky opponent and will come motivated to break his losing streak.