#13 ranked UFC welterweight contender, Kevin Holland has once more offered his services to the promotion on short notice, in a bid to meet with former lightweight championship challenger, Donald Cerrone, following the withdrawal of Diego Sanchez from UFC Vegas 26 on May 8.



Reports emerged yesterday that Sanchez was out of his planned retirement matchup with Denver native, Cerrone, with the promotion still hoping to keep the latter on the card against a welterweight opponent on short notice.



For Holland, the Riverside native featured on short notice in his most recent UFC walk, dropping a one-sided unanimous decision defeat to incoming title challenger, Marvin Vettori at UFC on ABC 2 in April — which came as his second straight loss.



The matchup marked the second time in three scheduled matches that Holland filled in on short notice, following a stunning UFC 256 knockout win over former Strikeforce middleweight best, Jacare Souza in December.



Taking to his official Instagram account following the next of Sanchez’s withdrawal from his retirement bout with Cerrone, Holland claimed that he would be willing to match with Cerrone on short notice, and that he would attempt to step on the scales for the May 8. event in and around the 175lbs limit.



“I’ll run my ass off I’ll sleep upstairs with my heat maxed out and a suna (sic) suit on your a legend nothing but respect @cowboycerrone ! I’ll gladly step up probably come in around 175 (-pounds) but if cowboy needs a dog to go along for the ride maybe show you a few tricks….. Call BigMouth @seanshelby @mickmaynard2 @ufc I’d tag the boss (Dana White) but I’m low key on time out love you boss @koreps.“

Taking his talents to Coconut Creek, Florida for his last training camp, Sanchez posted a video of him training with former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier prior to reports that he was removed from his matchup with Cerrone.

As well as Holland, Emil Webber Meek has offered to meet with Cerrone in a reworked bout.

“Cowboy vs. Viking!” Meek tweeted. “Put me in coach, I’m ready to die! You’re a living legend, I have nothing but respect for you Cowboy! If you need a partner for next Saturday, Valhalla is here! @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 @ufc @danawhite @MMAJunkie @MMAFighting“

Yet to score a victory since May of 2019 where he took a lightweight unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta — Cerrone has featured five times since in the Octagon, without managing a triumph in each.

In September last, the BMF Ranch owner met with Niko Price, where he initially battled over three rounds to a majority draw following multiple accidental eye pokes from Price resulted in point deductions. Upon review, the bout was then overturned to a ‘No Contest’ after Price tested positive for marijuana.