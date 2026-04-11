Mateusz Gamrot Taps Out Esteban Ribovics with Tight Arm Triangle Choke – UFC 327 Highlights

Mateusz Gamrot delivered a dominant performance at UFC 327, submitting Esteban Ribovics in the second round of their prelim bout.

It was all Gamrot in the opening round, who put Ribovics on his back early and kept him there for the majority of the stanza. Ribovics stayed on his feet long enough to land a solid right hand in the second, but that merely prompted Gamrot to shoot in for another successful takedown.

Gamrot quickly transitioned to Ribovics’ back before moving back into the top position. Once there, Gamrot went to work on an arm triangle choke.

With less than a minute to go in the round, Gamrot locked in the hold, forcing Ribovics to tap out.

Official Result: Mateusz Gamrot def. Esteban Ribovics via submission (arm triangle choke) at 4:19 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics at UFC 327: