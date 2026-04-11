Tatiana Suarez Survives Early Onslaught, Submits Loopy Godinez in Round 2 – UFC 327 Highlights

Tatiana Suarez became the first fighter to finish Loopy Godinez at UFC 327.

Godinez started the opening round spectacularly, tagging Suarez with a right hand before putting her on the mat and pummeling her with a slew of strikes from the back. However, it didn’t take long for Suarez to recover and climb back to her feet. Once there, Suarez’s wrestling took over as she secured a high-crotch takedown and controlled the remainder of the stanza.

Still, it may not have been enough to mitigate the damage that Godinez delivered in the first minute of the fight.

Suarez’s dominance continued in the second, as she secured a quick takedown and immediately took Godinez’s back. Once there, it was just a matter of time before Suarez would cinch in a rear-naked choke and force her opponent to tap out.

Official Result: Tatiana Suarez def. Loopy Godinez via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:29 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez at UFC 327: