Paulo Costa Dismantles Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327, Calls Out Archrival Next

Paulo Costa has announced his arrival in the UFC light heavyweight division with a bang. Earlier tonight, Costa locked horns with Azamat Murzakanov in the co-main event of UFC 327, with the former clearly looking like the bigger fighter inside the octagon.

The extra weight, however, didn’t slow the 34-year-old down, and from the opening stanza, “The Eraser” landed precise leg kicks to slow down his opponent. In the second half of Round 1, the Brazilian also dropped his Russian foe.

However, in Round 2, Costa slowed down, and “The Professional” did enough to steal the stanza.



Round 3 proved to be the turning point as Paulo Costa came out aggressively from the opening bell, landed head kicks, injured his opponent’s arm, and left Murzakanov wobbling before crashing to the canvas.

After taking away the 36-year-old Russian fighter’s undefeated record, Costa sent an alert to all his fellow light heavyweights. He posted on X:

“Dominant from start to finish. 💥 Paulo Costa showed power, precision, and composure result: a brutal knockout. Another statement made. The division better be ready. 👊🔥”

Check out Paulo Costa’s comments below:

Dominant from start to finish. 💥

Paulo Costa showed power, precision, and composure result: a brutal knockout.



Another statement made. The division better be ready. 👊🔥#UFC327 #PauloCosta #Knockout pic.twitter.com/3DuRFAX6QG — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) April 12, 2026

Paulo Costa wants Khamzat Chimaev next

After beating 2 back-to-back Russian fighters in a row, Paulo Costa now wants to fight arch-rival Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev, the UFC middleweight champion, is going to defend his title next month at UFC 328.

After one successful defense, “Borz” plans to move up to 205 pounds. If newly minted light heavyweight champ Carlos Ulberg’s leg injury keeps him sidelined for more than a year, a potential Chimaev vs. Costa bout for the interim 205-pound title could be in the cards, provided things play out positively next month for the Chechen-born Emirati.

Earlier today, Costa told UFC News:

“I have beef with Chimaev. I’d like to fight him. We can do it here at light heavyweight.”

Check out Paulo Costa’s comments below: